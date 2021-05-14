Nicki Minaj’s Dream Collaborator Is An Unexpected Hip-Hop Legend

For those who thought the Queen of rap was in retirement, think again. Last night Nicki Minaj returned in full force, with her new single “Fractions,” (which is drawing ample criticism for the way it references her husband’s accuser), and the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services for the first time to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The re-release also came with another new track “Seeing Green” that includes appearances from her most trusted Young Money collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne.

To help all this sink in for fans, Nicki also made a surprise appearance on the audio streaming app Clubhouse today, visiting the National Barb Association room to speak directly to some of her biggest fans. One of the takeaways from this visit from Nicki is that she still has a hip-hop legend dream collaborator that she hasn’t worked with yet. It’s true, one of rap’s number one purveyors of getting artists to guest feature still hasn’t hit the top spot on her list. She revealed that the person she still most wants to work with is Lauryn Hill, which does make sense if you’ve paid attention to the way Nicki has continued to praise her as an influence over the years.

So, hey, someone hit up Lauryn’s camp right? Let’s make this happen.