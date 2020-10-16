A couple weeks ago, Nicki Minaj revealed that she had given birth to her first child, but she’s been mostly tight-lipped in terms of info about the baby. While sharing photos of some baby gifts she got the other day, she revealed the child is a boy, but that’s about all the public knows about the child so far. Over the past day, a Minaj fan went viral for sharing a photo of the baby and revealing its name, except the photo and name aren’t real. Minaj herself caught wind of this and she’s pretty disgusted by the stunt.

Sharing the post, Minaj wrote, “116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this. Pls delete this person’s child from your page.”

In case Minaj’s denial wasn’t enough, a reverse image search reveals multiple instances of the photo appearing online before that tweet, like in this gallery of “75 Adorable Photos Of Ghanaian Babies” that was published in August.

This afternoon, the fan shared a screenshot revealing Minaj had blocked them on Twitter and wrote, “Omg [crying emojis] ya am deleting my existance.” They also changed their bio to read, “@NICKIMINAJ followed and blocked, it was a harmless joke omg.” They were more apologetic in a subsequent, sharing a message titled “Am sorry” that reads, “OK I made the post as a joke and I never knew how it would go, am really sorry to anyone u offended, I take all the blame and am really sorry to Nicki for offending her, I love you and I hope you can forgive me.”

Omg😭😭😭😭😭 ya am deleting my existance pic.twitter.com/T2rbhjIx0B — Alzmaz (@alzminaj) October 16, 2020

Both the original tweet and Minaj’s tweet have since been deleted, and Minaj hasn’t addressed the situation further.