It’s been an exciting week for Nicki Minaj fans thus far — and it just got even better. After celebrating the tenth anniversary of her hit album Pink Friday with a deluxe release, the rapper took to social media Friday to officially announce an upcoming six-part docuseries on HBO Max.

In a selfie video announcing the series, Nicki said that it’s going to give viewers a “raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey.” Press materials further describe it as a project that will “guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood.”

The upcoming series is directed by Emmy-nominated Michael John Warren, who also worked with the rapper for her 2015 documentary Nicki Minaj: My Time Again. Speaking about the project in a statement, Warren said: “I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

Nicki and HBO have yet to unveil the docuseries’ official title and release date, but the rapper implored fans to keep an eye out on HBO Max’s social media pages for incoming details.