TMZ reports Jennifer Hough, the victim in Kenneth Petty’s 1995 rape case, is suing Petty and his spouse Nicki Minaj for harassment. She’s filed documents accusing the couple of harassing her to recant her initial testimony despite Petty completing his sentence of 18-54 months in prison. However, when the celebrity couple moved from New York to California after getting married in 2019, Petty apparently failed to register as a sex offender, prompting his arrest in March of 2020.

While federal charges against him were eventually dropped. That hasn’t stopped Minaj and other associates from contacting Hough, asking her to recant her testimony. After declining an offer to fly to LA in exchange for doing so, Hough said she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.” She had previously detailed the alleged harassment in a Daily Beast profile earlier this year. She said she was forced to relocate multiple times, while the couple continued to offer bribes and send lawyers to her home. Now, she’s suing Nicki Minaj and Petty for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.

For their part, Minaj and Petty have continued to vehemently deny her accusations, with Nicki claiming that Petty was “wrongfully accused.”