Update: Nicki Minaj clarified her and Budden’s comments on the show, saying that the crux of their discussion was about “Motorsport” and “Hot Girl Summer” ‘s promotional strategies.

I’ll post the full Joe section cuz the blogs posted the drugs part knowing damn well it’s misleading. We were discussing him lying on Motorsport & saying I’m lying about HotGirlSummer — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) August 12, 2019

Original post: On the latest episode of her Apple Music Queen Radio series, Nicki Minaj had a chat with Joe Budden. Actually “had a chat” might be a misleading description, because Minaj totally tore into him for the entire show.

Minaj’s “Hot Girl Summer” collab partner Megan Thee Stallion was originally slated to guest, but The Joe Budden Show podcast co-hosts Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal joined in instead. Budden and Minaj argued over a few things early in the episode, but tensions reached their peak when Budden insinuated that Minaj jumping on “Hot Girl Summer” was a pre-planned marketing ploy. Minaj maintains that she recorded her verses after an Instagram Live session with Meg.

Budden continued tearing into Minaj, also insinuating that she had a drug problem. “Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f*ck what she pop? But don’t sit here and act like you’ve never popped a pill,” Budden said.

That was the last straw for Minaj. “You like tearing down women when they can’t defend themselves,” Minaj responded. “You like tearing down women when you can try to end their career because you’re lowkey jealous of their success.”

Minaj then asked her producers to cut Budden’s mic, effectively ending the argument. “It’s been malicious and specific to me because he and I were under the same people when we were coming up,” Minaj said. “I used to think to myself, this man is so bitter… I didn’t think his ego was that out of control that he couldn’t admit when he was wrong.”

But Minaj also had some happier news to share. Her fifth album is coming soon, and she said she has a “dope” producer attached to the project, although she wouldn’t reveal any names yet.

You can listen to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio here.