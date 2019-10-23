Nicki Minaj‘s recent marriage might have an interesting wrinkle.

Tuesday, Minaj announced that she and Kenneth Petty officially tied the knot, but that action is now under a little bit of scrutiny. Wednesday, a report surfaced online that the reason the couple got married was because of an impending expiring marriage license. The report claims that Minaj and Petty got married Monday at a private space in L.A, according to TMZ sources, and that the only other person who attended was the minister. Also, the report claims that Minaj and Petty’s marriage license was set to expire at the end of this month and that if it did the couple would’ve had to apply for another 90-day license. Minaj and Petty will allegedly have a big wedding celebration as well, with a church service, but they’re not in a rush for that. The report concludes with sharing the knowledge that Minaj and Petty were already living together and referring to themselves as married, so everything is just official now.

With Minaj’s hip-hop retirement last month, her schedule was clear to tie officially tie the knot before the end of the month. Minaj recently trolled fans with a fake Adele collab as well, but Minaj and Ariana Grande may have a collab coming out soon for the album Charlie’s Angels.