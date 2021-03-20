Last month, Nicki Minaj received news that her father was tragically struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident. Robert Maraj was walking at the intersection of Roslyn Rd. and Raff Ave. in Mineola, New York when a white Volvo driven by 70-year-old Charles Polevich hit him. Polevich fled the scene but was arrested a few days later. More than a month after the incident, Robert’s wife has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the 70-year-old.

Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @NICKIMINAJ's father. Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. pic.twitter.com/tPrJgwYRIV — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 19, 2021

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and New York-based attorney Paul Napoli. In a tweet, Crump said that Polevich was “not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.” He added, “Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Polevich turned himself into Long Island police just days after the hit-and-run incident. According to the cops, after he struck Maraj, he “then exited his vehicle stood over the victim asked him if ‘he was ok,’ walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.” He then drove home while “avoiding intersections and did conceal his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence.”

Upon his arrest, Polevich was charged with two felonies: leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was freed on a $250,000 bond. Polevich was also ordered to surrender his passport in order to stay in New York state.