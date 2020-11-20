This weekend marks a landmark anniversary, not just for Nicki Minaj but for hip-hop as a whole. November 22nd, which is this Sunday, will be the tenth anniversary of Nicki’s classic album Pink Friday. Did the Barbz really think Nicki was going to let this day pass without some sort of fanfare? She’s already teased a virtual celebration, and to further mark the occasion, Minaj and her team have dropped a super deluxe version of the album, dubbed Pink Friday: The Complete Edition, featuring eight new bonus tracks.

Available now on all platforms, this new edition brings together all the various editions of Pink Friday that have been released before — and there’s been quite a few — gathering all the classic Minaj releases from the era into one place. It is also available on vinyl from Record Store, a UK-based seller. Despite that, their shipping charge is only about $12, so the total still comes in around $40. Not too bad for limited edition vinyl.

Check out the full tracklisting below and listen here.

1. “I’m The Best”

2. “Roman’s Revenge” (Feat. Eminem)”

3. “Did It On’em”

4. “Right Thru Me”

5. “Fly” (Feat. Rihanna)

6. “Save Me”

7. “Moment 4 Life” (Feat. Drake)

8. “Check It Out” (Feat. will.i.am)

9. “Blazin” (Feat. Kanye West)

10. “Here I Am”

11. “Dear Old Nicki”

12. “Your Love”

13. “Last Chance” (Feat. Natasha Bedingfield)

14. “Super Bass”

15. “Blow Ya Mind”

16. “Muny”

17. “Wave Ya Hand”

18. “Catch Me”

19. “Girls Fall Like Dominoes”

20. “BedRock” (Feat. Young Money & Lloyd)

21. “Roman’s Revenge” (Feat. Lil Wayne)