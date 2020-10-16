Over the past year, Nicki Minaj has laid a few verses over some of hip-hop’s most popular records. This year she remixed Doja Cat’s “Say So” track, helping to boost the song to No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. Last year, she remixed Pop Smoke’s breakout hit, “Welcome To The Party,” DaBaby’s “Suge,” Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Harder,” and Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Keeping the streak going, Nicki returns with a thrilling verse to remix Detroit rapper Sada Baby’s bubbling track, “Whole Lotta Choppas.”

On the verse, Nicki reveals right out the gate that she recorded the verse while nine months pregnant, floating effortlessly on the track’s fast-paced production. Just a day before the remix arrived, Nicki Minaj celebrated the birth of her newborn baby boy by sharing some of the congratulatory gifts she got from a number of celebrities including, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and others on Instagram. Beyonce shared a card that read “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family,” while Kim and Kanye shared one that simply wrote, “Congrats! We love you!” The post also arrived after rumors of a collaboration between her and Cardi B seemed to arise, leaving fans to word if the two rappers put their beef to rest behind closed doors.

Listen to the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix here.

