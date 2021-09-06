Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” has a lot of influence from Nicki Minaj, so much so that Doja even acknowledges it in the song’s closing lines: “Thank you, Nicki, I love you / Got that big rocket launcher!” Minaj was actually meant to feature on the song, but she turned down the opportunity. Now, she has explained why.

Nicki Minaj revealed that she was asked to be on Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” but it didn’t work out. pic.twitter.com/86URqRvdsi — Nicki Minaj Daily (@NickiDaily) September 6, 2021

Over the weekend, Minaj joined a fan’s Twitter Spaces conversation (as HotNewHipHop notes), and during her visit, a fan speculated that Minaj was too busy to guest on Doja’s album. Minaj set the record straight on that, though, saying:

“It’s not that I’m too busy at all. It’s just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation, so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt to each other directly [about the ‘Whole Lotta Money’ remix]… but I didn’t love that song [‘Get Into It’] because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it. So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, but I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

So, ultimately, there seems to be interested in a collaboration from both sides, so it remains to be seen if Doja and Minaj will link up on a song in the future.

Check out a clip from the conversation above.