Nicki Minaj Explains Her Reason For Turning Down A Doja Cat Collaboration

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” has a lot of influence from Nicki Minaj, so much so that Doja even acknowledges it in the song’s closing lines: “Thank you, Nicki, I love you / Got that big rocket launcher!” Minaj was actually meant to feature on the song, but she turned down the opportunity. Now, she has explained why.

Over the weekend, Minaj joined a fan’s Twitter Spaces conversation (as HotNewHipHop notes), and during her visit, a fan speculated that Minaj was too busy to guest on Doja’s album. Minaj set the record straight on that, though, saying:

“It’s not that I’m too busy at all. It’s just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation, so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt to each other directly [about the ‘Whole Lotta Money’ remix]… but I didn’t love that song [‘Get Into It’] because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it. So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, but I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

So, ultimately, there seems to be interested in a collaboration from both sides, so it remains to be seen if Doja and Minaj will link up on a song in the future.

Check out a clip from the conversation above.

