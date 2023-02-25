Nicki Minaj is taking more legal action against the Youtuber who called her a “cokehead.” The “Yikes” rapper requested a default judgment after the Youtber in question, social media personality/vlogger Marley Green aka “Nosey Heaux,” failed to respond to the defamation lawsuit she filed in September 2022, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, noted that Green “has not answered or moved with respect to the complaint,” and the time for her to do so has “expired.” The latter is also accused of making “vile comments” about the rap star’s one-year-old son.

Minaj is seeking nearly $75k in “punitive damages” since Green hasn’t responded to the lawsuit.

Court documents show that Burstein emailed a copy of the summons to Green’s lawyer, Bobby Samini, in October of last year and even extended the deadline to December. The court approved the request and extended the deadline to Janurary 16.

“Marley Green is a disgrace — someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki’s one-year-old son,” Burstein stated. “When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment.”