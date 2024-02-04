The 2024 Grammys are just as nerve-wracking for musicians as it is for the team that makes the ceremony possible. Unfortunately, considering that it is music’s biggest, there is no margin for era. Sadly, the poor social media manager over at The Recording Academy is learning this the hard way.

As the rap categories were being announced, the organization’s social media team got one coveted winner wrong. In a screengrab captured by Pop Crave, The Recording Academy announced Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” as the winner of the Best Rap Song. The only problem is, as the ceremony was being broadcast, Killer Mike was the actual winner.

The #GRAMMYs X account mistakenly announced "Barbie World" as the Best Rap Song winner, instead of "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS". pic.twitter.com/ww6xPZybcv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2024

Minaj’s die-hard fans, the Barbz, have already begun to slam The Recording Academy online for the mix-up. Some have even started conspiracy theories that Roc Nation pulled strings to get the win pulled due to Minaj’s ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion.

Roc Nation making calls per usual… https://t.co/9CRXkDcDWJ — Banjee Barbie 💋 (@BoujeeNBanjee) February 4, 2024

they did this on purpose — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) February 4, 2024

ANOTHER PAID SABOTAGE, WE ARE TIRED pic.twitter.com/O8UzlACBjc — Connor (@ConnorDaBarbie) February 4, 2024

Although the record, which was featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack, the compilation has already pulled in other wins, including Best Song Written for Visual Media (for Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

