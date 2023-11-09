Has Nicki Minaj Revealed Her Son’s Real Name?

Nicki Minaj speaks, and the Barbz (sometimes) listen. With Pink Friday 2 due out on December 8, Minaj’s birthday, the call-and-response is active as ever. Last weekend, Minaj played snippets of unreleased tracks, pondered releasing an EP of said tracks, and teased a newly recorded track “Let Me Calm Down,” which she described as “one of my faves.”

After challenging the Barbz to get #TellUsNicki trending worldwide yesterday, November 8, Minaj rewarded her fan base this morning, November 9, by revealing herself on the cover of Vogue‘s December Issue. Within the accompanying profile, Minaj discussed a range of topics, including what Pink Friday 2 will sound like, but she’s still keeping one secret to herself.

“Minaj has not publicly revealed the name of her son, whom she prefers to call Papa Bear,” Vogue‘s Rob Haskell wrote. “She and [Minaj’s husband, Kenneth] Petty navigated his infancy with no help whatsoever save for an occasional brief visit from a grandparent.” However, the cover spread features a photo of Minaj cradling Papa Bear, whose name has been a point of speculation since his birth on September 30, 2020.

Ahead of Pink Friday 2, which will enjoy a supporting tour in 2024, Minaj has dropped singles “Last Time I Saw You” and “Super Freaky Girl,” becoming Minaj’s third-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also shared “Bahm Bahm” exclusively on her website on Friday, October 13.

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic Records. Find more information here.