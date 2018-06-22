Getty Image

In my wildest imagination, I couldn’t possibly envision a more apt week to receive the latest installment of nightmare fuel from Trent Reznor’s iconic, alt-industrial band Nine Inch Nails. One of the most intriguing aspects of Reznor’s dark art, dating back to the beginning with the band’s debut album Pretty Hate Machine in 1989 and perfected five years later on The Downward Spiral, was that it always felt like a foreboding, terror-filled vision of the future. This isn’t where we are, but this is where we’re heading if we give into our worst tendencies. “Happiness In Slavery,” “Wish,” “Hurt,” “Mr. Self Destruct,” are prime examples of this particular, angst-filled design. And yet here we are, in 2018, with agents of the American government actively ripping babies from the hands of their parents at the border and locking them away in steel cages, doomed to a future of total uncertainty. I don’t even think Trent saw this coming.

To be frank, as gloomy, paranoid and miasmic as the music on Bad Witch is, it falls short of measuring up to the worst impulses and actions of the current president and his administration of late. Perhaps these opening, contemporary thoughts might obfuscate my assessment of this record to those who look back on it from the future, but with a narcissistic madman holding the highest office in the land, and two more years left on his term — unless Bob Mueller acts fast — posterity is not a prime concern at the moment. Donald Trump: The ultimate insecure “Big Man With A Gun.”

As you might imagine, I’m not the only person who feels this way. Trent himself recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and talked about the how the never-ending stream of terrible developments and ceaseless, mind-numbing cross-talk on social media caused him to modify the tone and texture of this, the last installment of a three mini-album series – long before Kanye made it cool — of releases that began in 2016 with Not The Actual Events, was continued last year with Add Violence and culminates now with Bad Witch.