Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Is Being Sued Over His Song ‘Hussle & Motivate’

An LA-based singer claims co-writing credit in a lawsuit filed against the estate of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to TMZ. Tasleema Yasin says that she wrote a “prominent vocal phrase” on the chorus of Victory Lap single “Hussle & Motivate” and wants to be compensated by Atlantic Records. While the suit doesn’t specifically mention how much she asks for, it does note that she wants to see the accounting details for the project and a “fair share” of the profits.

Complex was able to secure the filing, which is excerpted below:

“In November of 2016, I collaborated with decedent Ermias Joseph Asghedom on a musical track entitled “Hussle & Motivate.” I wrote and performed the ascending four-note vocal phrase featured throughout the song’s runtime, as well as a countermelody in my higher register featured prominently during the song’s chorus…

Asghedom was obligated to credit and account to me for my ratable share of any monies earned by Asghedom in connection with ‘Hussle & Motivate.'”

Victory Lap was Nipsey’s first and highest-charting album, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 on its release and returning to the chart along with several of his other projects in the wake of his death this spring.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.