Although up-and-coming Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is only 17 years old, he’s seen plenty in his young life to relate to the concept behind Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred.” Hijacking the beat from the Atlanta rapper’s My Turn standout, Choppa delivers “Different Day,” his own take on the trauma of growing up through the turmoil and tumult he’s experienced.

“See, these slugs in my mouth when I smile, but I feel empty,” he raps. “And for the love, for my child I ain’t blow the brain out my fitted.” The accompanying video has Choppa sitting alone in a hotel room and in a parked car, flashing money and showing off his sneakers. He displays his signature energy throughout his performance, holding back from the all-out dancing he’s been known to show off, but still bounces hard to the thumping, purloined beat.

Choppa’s been enjoying a successful 2020 despite current events, as his Roddy Ricch collaboration “Walk Em Down” tears up TikTok and his verse on Polo G’s “Go Stupid” contributes to one of the year’s best-received albums so far. While he has yet to release a full-length project himself, he’s earned his place among the emerging class of future stars.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.