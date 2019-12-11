NLE Choppa Dances At The Trap In His Chilling ‘Famous Hoes’ Video

17-year-old rising star NLE Choppa recently celebrated his second Top 40 hit “Camelot” after his breakout single “Shotta Flow” went platinum earlier this year, but it doesn’t look like the Memphian is ready to rest on his laurels just yet. With his 2020 debut Top Shotta right around the corner, Choppa has released another dizzying video, this time for “Famous Hoes.”

The icy imagery depicts the charismatic teenager performing in contrasting environments, juxtaposing his youth exuberance with the bleak backdrop of abandoned buildings and his gritty street menace with redemption offered at the facade of what looks like a church or institute of higher learning. Whether brandishing guns at a church or diddy-bopping in the trap, Choppa’s magnetic energy makes his star quality clear. Contrary to the title, the lyrics of “Famous Hoes” list a series of deadly punishments for Choppa’s enemies: “Pull up on the wrong street, you n****s getting blicked out,” he rhymes, contrasting the threat with the trauma of losing loved ones. “Got a call my n****’s dead, I nearly skipped a heartbeat / Lookin’ for your love, bet yo’ feelings is departing.”

Check out the video for “Famous Hoes” above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.