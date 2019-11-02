NLE Choppa Releases A Heartfelt Video To The Love-Letter Track ‘Forever’

NLE Choppa had a quick rise to fame after his breakout single “Shotta Flow” swiftly went Platinum. The rapper celebrated his 17th birthday by debuting a heartfelt video to the track “Forever.”

Choppa’s “Forever” is a love letter to his girlfriend. In the video, he meets up with his sweetheart and enjoys the day, the couple playing video games and getting cozy on a couch. All the while Choppa daydreams about getting a romantic couple’s massage and enjoying a fancy dinner together.

The track itself is an ode to a happy relationship: “I see the way you looking, got a smile like your momma / And you make a n*gga happy through my pain and my drama / And we cruising up in traffic got the top down in the summer / I got this Glock up in my lap, ’cause you know we in the jungle.”

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Choppa said although he’s still young, his experience has matured him as both a person and a musician. “I already had a lot of maturity, because I’ve been through a lot,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot more than what an average 16-year-old go through. I already just had maturity. It wasn’t no more playing, for real now. This business is serious. I had to cut it all the way up, tight.”

