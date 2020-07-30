NLE Choppa calls in some heavy duty backup on his latest single, “Narrow Road,” as he prepares to make his major label debut with Top Shotta later this year.

Bringing Atlanta trap star Lil Baby, the Memphis native asserts his realness with measured flow over a hard-driving beat by Quay Global. Where Choppa is normally all energy, chattering through his verses like the automatic weapons from which he borrows his stage name, here the teen slows way down to make sure that every word of every bar is felt. For his part, Lil Baby delivers to his usual standard, offering a ruminative verse in his trademark, singsong flow, lamenting how despite the success — or perhaps because of it — “everywhere I go somebody throws me on they camera.”

Apparently, NLE Choppa’s label is betting big on the young, emerging talent; earlier this week, Baby tweeted that he would be offended by anyone offering less than $100,000 per feature. While it seems that he’s more than willing to set his pride aside judging from the sheer volume of features he’s clocked this year — including new R&B singer Mariah The Scientist’s “Always N Forever” which dropped today — his contributions would certainly be worth the asking price, considering how much attention he draws.

Choppa, who previously released the song “Ruff Rydas” from the upcoming Road To Fast 9 mixtape and paid homage to Lil Baby with his own take on “Emotionally Scarred” titled “Different Day,” is certainly doing his best to earn that attention. We’ll see whether it translates to his debut a successful debut for Top Shotta later this year.

Listen to NLE Choppa’s “Narrow Road” featuring Lil Baby above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.