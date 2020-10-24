NLE Choppa is hoping for a new and more positive chapter in his life, with a new project, From Dark To Light, out next month. But for his latest video, the Memphis native went back to his debut album, Top Shotta, specifically to his Lil Baby collaboration, “Narrow Road.” In the video, Choppa hits the road in a clean white Land Rover SUV, eventually making his way to an airport tarmac, where Lil Baby awaits him.

The video arrives after Choppa revealed that From Dark To Light, which will have 11 tracks, would arrive on his birthday, November 1. He also recently revealed that he would no longer rap about violence in his work, making sure to bring more positivity to his work and to his life. “Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song,” he wrote in a tweet. “I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

You can watch the “Narrow Road” video above.

