NLE Choppa And Roddy Ricch Give A Stern Warning To Their Enemies With ‘Walk Em Down’

NLE Choppa’s ascent to the upper ranks of hip-hop stardom is nearly complete, with his debut album, Top Shotta, due for release this summer. Passing the torch to the 18-year-old breakout star is Roddy Ricch, who was in the same position himself just a year ago when Nipsey Hussle gave him a guest spot on “Racks In The Middle.” Now, Roddy is giving the same sort of assist to Choppa, appearing on the first single for Choppa’s album, “Walk Em Down.”

The song’s a departure in many ways from Choppa’s usual heavy-hitting singles. From the low-key guitar and flute-driven loop to the rollicking trap-style drums, it’s much more melodic than songs like “100 Shots,” “Side,” or his breakout “Choppa Flow,” but it still features Choppa’s signature energy, measured by a much-more refined flow. While the subject matter remains the same (“Still doing drive-bys, but I want to walk ’em / If I can’t find em, you know I’m gonna stalk ’em”), Choppa takes a cue from Roddy’s sing-song approach and opens up a new dimension to his own artistry.

Watch the lyric video for the song up top and the official music video below.

