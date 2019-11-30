Noname said she’s taking a break from performing shows and making music. The rapper took to Twitter to explain her reasoning for the hiatus: that she’s tired of her audience’s demographics, saying she’s fed up with performing for crowds consisting predominately of white people.

It all started when the rapper posted a photo of a woman putting on clown makeup. “me consistently creating content that is primarily consumed by a white audience who would rather shit on me than challenge their liberalism because some how liking Lizzos music absolves them of racist tendencies,” she wrote.

Noname then explained her stance in more detail, writing that other rappers such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Smino have a more diverse crowd at their shows.

Y’all really pushing the idea that black people can’t come to my shows because of black death and financial restraint ??? As if Dababy, Megan and Smino shows ain’t black as hell? Say you don’t like my shit and move around lol — Noname (@noname) November 29, 2019

whats funny is most black artist are just as uncomfortable performing for majority white crowds but would never publicly say that out of fear and allegiance to 💰 Which isnt a bad thing necessarily cause niggas gotta eat but yall wouldnt be up and arms if I quit workn @ McDonalds — Noname (@noname) November 30, 2019

when I go to work, thousands of white people scream the word nigga at me. and no I’m not changing my art so it is what it is. catch me @nonamebooks ✌🏾 — Noname (@noname) November 30, 2019

The rapper said she has two more shows booked but is then taking a break from writing and performing music. “I don’t want to dance on a stage for white people,” she wrote.

That’s real. Unfortunately I’m not going to keep performing for predominantly white crowds. I have 2 shows on the books then after that I’m chilling on making music. If y’all don’t wanna leave the crib I feel it. I don’t want to dance on a stage for white people. — Noname (@noname) November 29, 2019

A fan protested, saying he understands if she quits touring for a while but that doesn’t mean she has to stop producing music. But the rapper was adamant, saying she “refuses” to make music for free if her target audience doesn’t support her.

I refuse to keep making music and putting it online for free for people who won’t support me — Noname (@noname) November 29, 2019

She then confirmed she’s done with music.

Noname’s explanation about why she’s taking a hiatus from performing and writing music arrives shortly after she said her heart wasn’t in her career anymore. “I’m just tryna read and organize,” she wrote, saying Factory Baby will be her last record.