Getty Image
Music

Noname Says She’s Done Touring And Will No Longer Perform For Predominately White Crowds

Contributing Writer

Noname said she’s taking a break from performing shows and making music. The rapper took to Twitter to explain her reasoning for the hiatus: that she’s tired of her audience’s demographics, saying she’s fed up with performing for crowds consisting predominately of white people.

It all started when the rapper posted a photo of a woman putting on clown makeup. “me consistently creating content that is primarily consumed by a white audience who would rather shit on me than challenge their liberalism because some how liking Lizzos music absolves them of racist tendencies,” she wrote.

Noname then explained her stance in more detail, writing that other rappers such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Smino have a more diverse crowd at their shows.

The rapper said she has two more shows booked but is then taking a break from writing and performing music. “I don’t want to dance on a stage for white people,” she wrote.

A fan protested, saying he understands if she quits touring for a while but that doesn’t mean she has to stop producing music. But the rapper was adamant, saying she “refuses” to make music for free if her target audience doesn’t support her.

She then confirmed she’s done with music.

Noname’s explanation about why she’s taking a hiatus from performing and writing music arrives shortly after she said her heart wasn’t in her career anymore. “I’m just tryna read and organize,” she wrote, saying Factory Baby will be her last record.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×