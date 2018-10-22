Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the heels of her massive single “Love Lies,” featuring Khalid, pop star and former Fifth Harmony member Normani has released a mini-EP with super-producer Calvin Harris. The project, called Normani x Calvin Harris, combines Harris’ signature danceable beats and Normani’s star power and great pop voice. The EP’s first song, “Checklist,” is bouncy, club-ready dancehall R&B, with Normani and Nigerian singer WizKid singing over a high energy beat. “Slow Down” is sultry, with a killer bassline.

“Love Lies” has charted in the Billboard Hot 100 nearly every week since it was released in February of this year — impressive for any singer, but especially so for Normani’s first single as a solo artist. Calvin Harris is no stranger to the charts, either, with “One Kiss,” featuring Dua Lipa, being his most recent hit. Harris has worked with his fair share of massive pop and hip-hop stars before, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Frank Ocean, Future, and countless others. But it’s especially exciting to see him feature newer pop singers. Of course, the Fifth Harmony alumna is already a pro, but Harris has a way of carrying songs all the way to the top.

Listen to Normani X Calvin Harris’ “Checklist” and “Slow Down” above.