Cardi Recorded A New Dirtier Verse For Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ Because The Original Wasn’t ‘Nasty’ Enough

Once you’ve made a song like “WAP,” you’ve probably raised the bar on what people will let you get away with indefinitely. That certainly seems to be the case with Cardi B’s verse on Normani’s new song “Wild Side.” The rapper revealed on Twitter that after submitting her original verse for their collaboration, the singer apparently thought it was too tame, requesting Cardi to bring more “WAP” energy. Naturally, Cardi was happy to oblige.

Responding to a fan’s comment calling her “nasty nasty” and opining that it makes sense to have Cardi on a song like “Wild Side,” Cardi posted a gif of a mischievously grinning Wendy Williams and explained, “I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier. Sooo I was like alright …. Your wish is my command.”

So far, it looks like Normani’s request is paying off. The song has become an instant hit with fans on Twitter, who were quick to fill timelines with enthused reactions to the video’s risque imagery and bold artistic direction. The track is Normani’s first single release since 2019’s “Motivation” (which likewise received an overjoyed reaction from fans) and may single her readiness to begin promotion on her solo debut album in earnest.

Cardi, meanwhile, has been whetting fans’ appetites for her follow-up album to 2019’s Invasion Of Privacy with features on projects from Migos and Pop Smoke, as well as an appearance in the latest Fast & Furious movie.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

