Kanye West of course has quite the music legacy, and now his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is building a career of her own, too. The 11-year-old dropped a song with her dad last year, she performed in a Lion King concert, and now she has a feature on FKA Twigs’ new album Eusexua that’s out today (January 24).

North features on the song and gets a songwriting credit, too. On it, North contributes a verse performed in Japanese, which translates to (via Genius):

“Hello

My name is North-chan

From California to Tokyo

Jesus, the King (Ah-ah)

Praise the Lord (Ah-ah)

Jesus is the one and only true God (You need to know).”

This comes days after Ye recently shared a post about his his daughter in inspiring him, writing on Instagram, “This little girl made me love music again [single tear emoji] She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album.”

The West/Kardashian squad has been active lately, as Kim recently dropped her first new song in years, a rendition of “Santa Baby.”

Check out “Childlike Things” above.

Eusexua is out now via Young Recordings. Find more information here.