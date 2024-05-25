Disney added yet another celebrity child to their casting ranks. This coming December, Blue Ivy Carter will co-star alongside her mother, Beyoncé, in Mufasa: The Lion King. Before the CGI-animated prequel hits theaters, lovers of The Lion King were treated to another musical dose of the classic film.

Yesterday (May 24), North West joined in on the fun as part of the film’s 30th anniversary show (Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event) at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. In the role of Young Simba, West displayed both her acting and singing skills performing one of the movie’s breakout song, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night 🦁 Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024

In the sold-out crowd, West received support from both of her famous family, including dad Ye (better known as Kanye West), mother Kim Kardashian, and grandmother Kris Jenner. As she left the stage, Kim was waiting close by to embrace her daughter following her major accomplishment.

Kim Kardashian with North West backstage after her performance on « the lion king » I just know Kim cried 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/WnYcwleZzN — leandre koffi (@leandek15) May 25, 2024

On Instagram, Kim continued the love by uploading images of the flower arrangement sent to West, along with custom cookies made with West’s face.

This is not West’s first venture into entertainment. Near the top of the year, she appeared on her father and Ty Dolla Sign’s song “Talking/Once Again.” However, West’s casting marked her debut musical role.