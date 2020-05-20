Following a way of live concert cancelations this summer, NOS Alive is the latest music festival to announce they are postponing this year’s iteration. The Lisbon, Portugal festival was set to celebrate its 14th consecutive year this summer. But a new law passed by the government banning large-scale events coupled with safety concerns led to organizers making the decision to reschedule for the following year.

NOS Alive’s 2020 iteration was originally slated for the first weekend in July. The music festival had booked big-name artists like Charli XCX, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Kendrick Lamar, Jorja Smith, and many more. While this year’s NOS Alive is being pushed back, the festival has already confirmed that Da Weasel’s reunion show, which would have taken place on their stages this summer, has been confirmed for a one-off exclusive concert on July 10, 2021.

In a statement announcing the postponement, NOS Alive thanked its organizers for working behind-the-scenes to do everything they could:

“Behind the scenes, NOS Alive’s promoters, Everything Is New have worked non-stop for the past couple of months on every possible scenario with the Portuguese government, competent authorities and, together with other festival promoters, exchanged our views and opinions through APEFE (Association Of Promoters For Shows, Festivals And Events). All throughout these discussions, the protection and safety of the amazing group of people that make NOS Alive what it is has always been our number one priority. We’re especially thinking of the public, our artists, sponsors, commercial partners, suppliers, the whole NOS Alive team and employees. To all that share this feeling with us, thank you and stay strong, we will only get through this when we’re united and safe to gather once again next year. We are feeling positive and committed about working towards making the 2021 edition the best one ever. Staying true to our signature that we want to maintain: the best line-up always!”

