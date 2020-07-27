UK rapper Octavian is gearing up for the release of his debut record, which is expected to arrive in the coming months and was produced by grime legend Skepta. The rapper already has two mixtapes and a handful of singles in his catalog, which has allowed the rapper to gain a following and attract the attention of big-name artists. For his debut album’s lead single, Octavian called upon Future to lend a verse on the record and be a part of the video released in tandem with the track.

“Rari (Chapter 1)” opens as a soft ballad before a hard-hitting beat provides space for Future to unleash his bars. “These b*tches, they be falling in love with the jewelry, falling in love with the spirit,” Future raps.

Sharing the single’s video to social media, Octavian wrote: “Firstly I’d like to thank god for the countless blessings and be able to work with my idols on this album. Secondly I would like to thanks all my fans that supported me and been so patient about my debut album.”

Ahead of the track’s release, Octavian linked up with Gorillaz for the hazy earworm “Friday 13th.” The single arrived as part of the UK group’s recent Song Machine series and accompanied a psychedelic video self-filmed in quarantine.

Watch Octavian And Future’s “Rari (Chapter 1)” video above.

