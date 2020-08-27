Octavian, Gunna, And Saint JHN Lament The Drawbacks Of Being ‘Famous’

UK grime MC Octavian is set to release his hotly-anticipated debut album this year, teeing up the project — which is executive produced by grime pioneer Skepta — with a new single dedicated to building cross-cultural connections across the pond. “Famous” ponders the counterintuitive aspects of the institutions — fake friends, untrustworthy relationships, and lost contacts — alongside Gunna and Saint JHN.

While the chorus tackles the above drawbacks of fame, the three performers’ verses focus on the positive aspects, creating an interesting contrast between the theme and their day-to-day existences. Each of them is also relatively new to the spotlight; Octavian first broke out in 2018 with his Spaceman mixtape, Gunna blew up as a mentor of Young Thug, breaking out in 2018 on the Drip Harder joint tape with Lil Baby, and Saint JHN likewise started to gain public acclaim after a 2018 co-sign from Solange.

Octavian’s upcoming album is rumored to be titled Love Evol and “Famous” was preceded by the Future-featuring “Rari.” It’s clear from the features so far that Octavian is aiming at stardom on both sides of the pond. With Gunna, Future, and Saint JHN fans checking him out, he’s halfway there.

Listen to “Famous” featuring Gunna and Saint Jhn above.

