Offset And Cardi B Had Their First Date At A Historic Sporting Event

Cardi B and Offset are one of the biggest power couples in music, and it turns out their their relationship started in an appropriately huge way.

Offset was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and he told guest host Anthony Anderson that his and Cardi’s first date was at a historic sporting event, saying, “My first date, I went big. I wanted to do something that was not normally done, you know what I’m saying? I wanted to have fun, and not so serious… enjoyable time. So I took her to the Super Bowl.”

The game in question was 2017’s Super Bowl LI. Sports fans know that game well, as it’s the one where Tom Brady and the New England Patriots famously overcame a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons and pull off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Offset said he lost $10,000 betting on that game, but there was a silver lining: “I lost $10,000 that night, too. You know what I won? My wife!”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Anderson tried to find out the name of the couple’s upcoming child, but Offset said it’s still a “mystery.”

Check out the full conversation above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.