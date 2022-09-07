Ever since Quavo and Takeoff dropped their first Offset-less single, “Hotel Lobby,” under the mouthful of a moniker Unc And Phew, fans have wondered whether they are still Migos, whether Offset will rejoin at some point, and even whether or not Unc And Phew is actually the group’s name (no one seems to actually be using it).

And now, we know the title of their upcoming duo album thanks to a trailer shared on Quavo’s social media pages (but not the Migos pages or Takeoff’s pages, further complicating the issue). It’s ironic that the new album they just announced evokes the name of a Wu-Tang Clan member’s classic solo debut because the rollout has been one big Wu-Tang caliber question mark. Only Built For Infinity Links is due on October 7, giving them a full 30 days to sort this rollout and get fans invested.

They’re already well on the way with “Hotel Lobby” and its follow-up, “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman, but fans can’t help questioning whether this really means the end of Migos, especially since Offset has been teasing his own solo project. While each member of the group did release a solo project a few years ago and Quavo has even done group projects with other artists, the trio did make clear that they would reunite after all three individual albums were out. This time, it’s anybody’s guess, and that could work in their favor if fans decide to check out the two albums they’ve got coming out of curiosity, but it could also backfire, since fans love them so much as a trio.

Either way, we’ll find on 10/7 when Only Built For Infinity Links drops on Quality Control Music.