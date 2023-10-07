Offset is finally dropping his much-anticipated second solo album, Set It Off. Over the course of the past few months, the former Migo has demonstrated his rap chops on new tracks, leading up to a promising project.
Over the course of the past year, Offset has grappled with a multitude of emotions, especially following the dissolution of Migos and the death of his bandmate, Takeoff. Fans are expecting Offset to touch on these topics on the album.
We’ve put together a handy guide featuring everything we know about the album so far.
Release Date
Set It Off is out 10/13 via Motown/Capitol. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “On The River”
2. “Say My Grace” Feat. Travis Scott
3. “Worth It” Feat. Don Toliver
4. “Broad Day” Feat. Future
5. “Fan”
6. “Freaky“ Feat. Cardi B
7. “Hop Out The Van”
8.“ Don’t You Lie“
9. “I’m On“
10. “Big Dawg“
11. “Night Vision“
12. “Skyami” Feat. Mango Foo
13. “Dissolve“
14. “Fine As Can Be” Feat. Latto
15. “Buss My Watch“
16. “Dope Boy” Feat. Yung Nudy
17. “Princess Cut” Feat. Chlöe
18. “Jealousy” Feat. Cardi B
19. “Blame It On Set“
20. “Upside Down“
21. “Healthy“
Singles
So far, Offset has only shared the single “Fan” and the Cardi B-assisted “Jealousy.”
Artwork
You can see the different artworks for Set If Off below.
Tour
As of now, a tour supporting Set If Off has not been announced.
