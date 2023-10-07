Offset is finally dropping his much-anticipated second solo album, Set It Off. Over the course of the past few months, the former Migo has demonstrated his rap chops on new tracks, leading up to a promising project.

Over the course of the past year, Offset has grappled with a multitude of emotions, especially following the dissolution of Migos and the death of his bandmate, Takeoff. Fans are expecting Offset to touch on these topics on the album.

We’ve put together a handy guide featuring everything we know about the album so far.