It’s Offset’s birthday today, but apparently, that doesn’t buy him immunity from getting blasted by his (ex?)-wife Cardi B on social media. Earlier this week, Cardi confirmed the couple was broken up, but seemed sanguine about the situation, saying during a live stream, “I’m curious for a new life — for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Today, though, she let him feel the wrath, lashing out on Twitter (not “X”), calling Offset a “b*tch ass n****” and promising to “take it there” over whatever he did that set her off (sorry). In a separate/public tweet she complained, “M*****s will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.” It’s a far cry from a few months ago, when she was defending him from cheating rumors.

While it’s not immediately clear why she chose today to go in on Offset, her mentions are currently in shambles as fans scramble to figure out what’s going on, accuse her of doing it all for clout (the Barbz, as always, WILL find a way to make everything about Nicki Minaj), or try to shoot their shots at the newly single Cardi (from the 300 section with broken arms).

Cardi warned Offset to “Be Careful” with her back in 2018… it looks like he really should have taken that advice.

