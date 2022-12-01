What’s The Update On Takeoff’s Murder Investigation?

On November 22, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner provided a vague progress report on the investigation into Takeoff’s murder. The 28-year-old Migos rapper was fatally shot in the earliest hours of November 1 while attending a private event with Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff was laid to rest at State Farm Arena in his hometown Atlanta on November 11, and there was outside concern that the manhunt for Takeoff’s killer had run dry.

“I feel good where we’re progressing,” Finner told KPRC 2, per iHeart. “You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a rollercoaster ride, and then we have to come back and say, ‘Whoa, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

Over the weekend, reports began leaking that a 22-year-old named Cameron Joshua and referred to as either Lil Cam or Lil Cam 5th had been arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for a felony charge of unlawful carrying weapons. Speculation caught fire that Lil Cam 5th was connected to Takeoff’s murder because his arrest report listed that Lil Cam 5th was alleged to have possessed an illegal handgun on November 1 in Houston. But it was nothing more than speculation.

The link was officially made yesterday (November 30). As relayed by The Associated Press, Lil Cam 5th “has been charged in connection” with Takeoff’s murder case, though Lil Cam 5th “is not believed to have fired a weapon during Takeoff’s shooting.” Lil Cam 5th’s attorney, Christopher Downey, asserted that “Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff.” There has still not been a suspect publicly identified as the one responsible for shooting and killing Takeoff.

As of now, Lil Cam 5th’s arrest appears to be a small piece in a large puzzle that authorities are still trying to assemble. It’s been one long month since Takeoff’s tragic passing, but after this week’s developments, it’s probably safe to assume that Finner is asking the public to be patient for a reason.