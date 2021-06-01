After taking 2019 off, Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returned in 2020, from March 5 to 8. That was right before pandemic-caused quarantines were put into effect in the US, making it one of the last large-scale events to happen before the world changed. There’s not going to be an Okeechobee this year, but organizers have announced dates for the 2022 event, their fifth overall: March 3 to 6.

Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac Events (one of the companies behind the festival), offered a statement, saying, “After this long year, I couldn’t be more excited to return to Sunshine Grove and be back in nature with all my Okeechobee friends and fam. This festival is all about music, camping out, and making s’mores while dancing in a jungle, grass fields, and on a beautiful beach. It was the last festival I attended before the pandemic hit so I can’t wait to be back!”

Soundslinger (the other company behind the fest) founder Rechulski also says, “It’s been quite a difficult 14 months for all of us, especially everyone in the live event mass gathering community. I hope that music can once again shine as a beacon of light and hope and bring us a much needed distraction. I’m just glad to be back and have the chance to do what I love the most!”

Tickets will be available to purchase in a limited pre-sale starting on June 3 at noon ET. Learn more about the 2022 Okeechobee festival here.