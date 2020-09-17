Despite being one of rap’s poster boys for creative and off-kilter abstract music making, Open Mike Eagle is also friends with much of Los Angeles’ stand-up comic community — which likely led to and spun out of his show with Baron Vaughn, The New Negroes. For his new video, “Bucciarati,” Mike taps Paul F. Thompkins, Jordan Katz, and Demi Adejuyigbe to star and direct, respectively, in an amusing narrative that takes place in a divorce court which finds lawyers Mike and Thompkins debating in front of Judge Katz.

The twist, though, is that due to the missing Kari Faux (who appears on the track but missed the video shoot due to the pandemic), Thompkins lip-syncs all of Mike’s raps, while Mike lip-sync’s all of Kari’s. The overall effect is as amusing as Mike’s satirical videos from the New Negroes, which found him commenting on everything from the consent conversation to being the wokest person in a barbershop argument.

Bucciarati is the first single from Open Mike Eagle’s upcoming album Anime, Trauma And Divorce due October 16 on his own Autoreverse Records.

Watch Open Mike Eagle’s “Bucciarati” video with Kari Faux above.

Anime, Trauma And Divorce is out 10/16 on Autoreverse Records. Pre-save it here.