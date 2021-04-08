People On Twitter Are Debating Whether Outkast Is Better Than The Beatles

For the past several decades, The Beatles have been considered one of the greatest rock bands in existence and the measuring stick by which many other popular music acts are measured. In recent years, however, music fans on Twitter have taken to trolling The Beatles’ legacy (and fans) by suggesting that newer groups — particularly ones in hip-hop, such as Migos — are more impactful and popular. The latest group to receive this lofty assessment is Outkast, who for some reason have been injected into the debate on Twitter today, prompting a trending topic and a fiery debate between fans.

When society admits OutKast is better than The Beatles then we can truly start healing. — Funch (@RonFunches) April 4, 2021

OutKast > Beatles — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 8, 2021

While one might expect the division to be intergenerational or split between fans of each genre, many of the most prominent tweets center on longstanding appropriation accusations against The Beatles, with commentators pointing out the influence the band gleaned from existing Black rock and blues artists who came before them. A common argument, the sentiment was even echoed a few years back by no less an authority than Quincy Jones, who called The Beatles “the worst musicians in the world” in an interview with Vulture. Even Eve 6 got involved, using the opportunity to take a wild shot at Radiohead.

Yes, Outkast is better than the Beatles. And they didn't need to steal anyone's style to make their own. Stream Southernplayalistic today. pic.twitter.com/kGQ5mqKRrr — Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) April 8, 2021

Outkast could make Come Together. The Beatles could never make So Fresh, So Clean https://t.co/4Fscy5C6ya — Rap Game Kirk Hinrich (@Mr99Music) April 8, 2021

Beatles stole southern Black and added it to British white. Outkast stole Mars and added it to southern urban Black. Outkast wins. Next. — Kiese Makeba Laymon (@KieseLaymon) April 8, 2021

Comparing Outkast to the Beatles isn’t fair. Outkast didn’t have 30 years worth of Blues artists music to steal from uncredited. https://t.co/2IwOh51DGn — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Outkast is being lauded for their innovations to hip-hop music (conveniently overlooking the stylistic quirks they inherited from funk fixtures like P-Funk) and their impact on younger artists (despite receiving a mostly confused reception when they played Coachella in 2014 and many younger music fans being completely unaware of their existence). These quibbles and facts aren’t getting in the way of the spirited, hilarious debate, which you can see more of below.

OutKast could easily write “Hey Jude” but The Beatles could never write “Hey Ya!” and we won’t be entertaining any rebuttals. Thank you for your time. https://t.co/C7LW9jCSkh — Castle Island Brewing Co. (@cibrewing) April 7, 2021

Outkast easily better than the Beatles and it’s not even an argument pic.twitter.com/0LH1lxaLH5 — John Delorenzo✊🏽🗣 (@JohnDelorenzo17) April 8, 2021

I don’t understand slandering The Beatles but I REALLY don’t understand directly tying OutKast to The Beatles. WHY? HOW? The Beatles wouldn’t exist without the Black Rock & R&B artists they grew up listening to/emulating but comparing OutKast & The Beatles like Funk ain’t exist? — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) April 8, 2021

outkast isn’t better than the beatles but they’re definitely better than radiohead — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) April 8, 2021

Hey Jude is considered one of the "best songs ever" by old white people but the last four minutes are this and they have the nerve to call Playboi Carti out for being repititve 💀😭 OutKast washes The Beatles and it's not close pic.twitter.com/4nn0xUUTkK — ard (@SAINt_ARD) April 8, 2021

OutKast could write and perform "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" but the Beatles could never write or perform "SpottieOttieDopalicious" https://t.co/fkAiKoZn7D — #FreeMumia #FreeMaroon #FreeThemAll (@jaybeware) April 8, 2021