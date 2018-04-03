Outside Lands Delivers A Stellar 2018 Lineup: The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, And Florence + The Machine

#Janet Jackson #The Weeknd
Deputy Music Editor
04.03.18

Outside Lands

Just last week, we noted that San Francisco’s Outside Lands music festival had booked their first-ever female headliner in the form of the iconic Janet Jackson. Well, it turns out they did one better and landed both Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine, turning a major corner by slotting a majority of women headliners for the 2018 event. Rounding out the list of headliners is The Weeknd, fresh off his new EP released on Friday.

But really making the OSL lineup special is the stuff below the top line. Joining those artists will be Bon Iver, Future, Father John Misty, Carly Rae Jepsen, N.E.R.D., Chvrches, Odesza, Jamie xx, Huey Lewis And The News (!), The Internet, Broken Social Scene, Rex Orange County, Margo Price, Amen Dunes, Lucy Dacus, Kelela, Perfume Genius, James Blake, Mac DeMarco, and DJ Snake.

This will be the 11th installment of Outside Lands, held in Golden Gate Park, and over that time the festival has established itself as one of the best in the country. For this year, that is apparent in a lineup, but the majesty of the event extends to its yearly beer, food, wine, and comedy lineups, as well. Information on those is still forthcoming.

Tickets for Outside Lands go on sale on Thursday, with prices starting at $375 for 3-Day GA and $795 for 3-Day VIP. The event sells out annually, so don’t sleep on those. Outside Lands 2018 takes place from August 10-12.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Janet Jackson#The Weeknd
TAGSFlorence + the Machinejanet jacksonoutside landsOutside Lands 2018the weeknd

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP