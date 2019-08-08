Getty Image

It’s been over a year since California made it legal to purchase and recreationally use marijuana. The San Francisco music festival Outside Lands decided to celebrate this last year with a new festival area called Grass Lands, which is “focused on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life.” At the time, Grass Lands didn’t offer the sale or consumption of cannabis products, but that changes this year: This weekend (August 9 to 11), Outside Lands will be the first major US music festival to allow cannabis sales and consumption on festival grounds.

Sale and consumption will only be allowed in the designated Grass Lands areas, and will only be available to festival attendees who are at least 21 years old. Grass Lands will also feature opportunities to learn more about cannabis and cannabis products, through things like augmented reality experiences and terpene tastings.

Rick Farman, a co-founder of Outside Lands co-producer Superfly, previously said of Grass Lands, “Outside Lands is always exploring different ways to create a unique and memorable festival experience for attendees, while also celebrating our Northern California community. Much the way that Wine Lands celebrates Napa and Sonoma as the leaders in US wine production, Grass Lands will shine a light on the area’s importance as pioneers in the cannabis world. With recreational marijuana now legal in California, there is so much to discover.”

On the music side of things, this weekend’s Outside Lands lineup features Childish Gambino, Kacey Mugraves, and others.