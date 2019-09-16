Post Malone’s new album Hollywood’s Bleeding just became his second No. 1 album, but he didn’t do it alone. The record features a handful of collaborators, perhaps the least expected of which is Ozzy Osbourne, who features (alongside Travis Scott) on “Take What You Want.” This apparently isn’t something Osbourne saw coming either, because before he worked with Malone, he didn’t even know who we was.

In an interview with The Sun, The 70-year-old Osbourne spoke about working on new music, and said that despite having never heard of Malone, collaborating with him led to him beginning work on a new album with Malone’s producer: “I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want,’ so I did, and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today.”

This collaboration came after Osbourne spent two months in the hospital this year after falling in his home, a fall that dislodged metal rods that were put in his body following a 2003 quad bike crash. He says that although he was in a bad place before working with Malone, recording a new album has him in much better spirits, saying, “If it wasn’t for making this record, I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here for ever.’ I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album I thought I was dying. But that got me off my arse.”

Listen to “Take What You Want” below, and read our review of Hollywood’s Bleeding here.