Pardison Fontaine will make his major-label debut toward the end of the year when he releases his Under8ed mixtape. The tape’s set for release November 15, and the tape’s supported by four tracks: “She Butter,” “Rodman,” “Peach” with the City Girls, and “Backin’ It Up” with Cardi B. Tuesday, Pardi released the video for “Shea Butter.”

“It’s more of an introduction,” Fontaine says of the upcoming mixtape via a press release. “I’m catching up fans who have known about me for a long time and introducing myself as an artist to new audiences. When people hear me, I want them to be like, ‘I’m not the only one.’ I’m a real person, and I’ll show you the good and the bad. You get every side of me in my words.”

Fontaine will celebrate his mixtape UNDER8ED with a show titled Section 8 Soup Kitchen at New York City’s SOB’s on November 19th. Tickets for the one-night-only performance go on sale Thursday. However, fans can purchase tickets early Tuesday at 10 am ET using promo code SECTION8 here. Anticipation has been high for Pardi’s full-length debut since he emerged on the scene in 2018 with Cardi B on his “Backin’ It Up” track.

Pardison Fontaine is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.