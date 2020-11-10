PartyNextDoor has had a busy year thus far. Not only has the musician released two musical projects, but Party is now looking to get a start in the cannabis industry.

In partnership with the LA cannabis dispensary The Pottery, Party launched his very own collection of branded smoking kits. Titled PartyPark, the musician’s kits dropped Friday and are meant to be used while listening to Party’s recently-released EP of the same name. The kits include 3.5 grams of flower, a grinder, a lighter, and rolling papers. The PartyPacks are $70 and are limited to just 200, so interested fans have to jump at the opportunity in order to take advantage of the special offer.

Party isn’t the only musician to recently stake a claim in the cannabis industry. In late October, Jay-Z announced that he was launching his own brand of cannabis. Titled Monogram, the new brand seeks to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today.” The brand’s strains are grown in small quantities to ensure quality control, and Jay even launched a Tidal playlist for fans to listen to while partaking in the product.

Check out photos of PartyNextDoor’s cannabis smoking kit above.

PartyNextDoor is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.