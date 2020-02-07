PartyNextDoor is back with a vengeance. After announcing his comeback album, PartyMobile, he released the claymation video for its first single “Loyal” featuring Party’s superstar benefactor Drake, ensuring the buzz for it would be tremendous. Today, he doubled down on that effort, releasing a remix featuring one of the few international superstars who could rival his Canadian countryman for both cool points and media coverage: Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny. Check out the remix above.

It had been a relatively quiet half-decade for PartyNextDoor, who only released a pair of EPs, Colours 2 and Seven Days, since his last full-length album PartyNextDoor 3. In the meantime, he co-wrote on Rihanna’s breakaway Anti hit “Work,” which not only reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but was also nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016. He also co-penned “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller, scoring another Hot 100 top ten hit and ensuring that he had the comfiest of laurels to rest on as he worked on his next album

Meanwhile, his “Loyal” co-stars have been brushing up on their respective hoop games. Drake was recently the subject of a viral video capturing a pickup game between himself, Quavo, and Justin Bieber, while Bad Bunny will be lacing up for the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Chicago next weekend.

Press play on PartyNextDoor’s “Loyal” remix featuring Drake and Bad Bunny above.

PartyNextDoor is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.