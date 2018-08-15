Paul McCartney Just Wants To ‘Fuh You’ In His New Uplifting Single

Getty Image

As one of the greatest and most prolific songwriters in the history of music, Paul McCartney could easily rest on his oversized laurels at this point in his career. He already has more memorable songs at his disposal than he could ever possibly play during the course of single concert, but that hasn’t stopped him from creating more. On September 7, the former Beatle will unveil his newest solo endeavor, an album titled Egypt Station. Today he’s offered up his fans a new song from that record, and uplifting single titled “Fuh You.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a statement Paul revealed how this particular track was put together. “With this one I was in the studio with [OneRepublic frontman] Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with Greg Kurstin,” he explained. “We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like ‘Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there… sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go – fuh you.”

Paul McCartney’s new album Egypt Station is set to drop on September 7 through Capitol Records. You can check out his latest single “Fuh You,” above.