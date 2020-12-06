After giving their writers and actors nearly a month off after six straight weeks of new episodes, Saturday Night Live made its return and quickly got to work on addressing the numerous events that occurred in the last 30 days. An example includes a re-enactment of Rudy Giuliani’s Michigan election hearing led by Cecily Strong. Elsewhere in the new episode, the show got into its creative bag on a few occasions, one of them being a skit led by Pete Davidson that parodied Eminem’s legendary “Stan” video.

In the skit, Pete takes on the role of “Stan,” the extremely fanatic supporter of Eminem that the rapper debuted back in 2000. However, fitting for the Christmas season, Pete’s character, “Stu,” takes aim at Santa Claus in his letter. Just like Stan did in the video for the The Marshall Mathers LP track, Stu spends the majority of the skit writing letters to Santa in hopes that he’ll be able to get him the new PlayStation 5 for Christmas.

Unfortunately, a lapse in communication between the two causes Stu to grow increasingly upset with Santa’s refusal to respond to his requests. As a result, he sends one final letter in a fit of rage while driving off a “fifth of eggnog.” Due to his anger and repeated letters, Santa dismisses Stu’s requests and instead, gives the PlayStation 5 to Eminem himself who appears at the end of the skit.

The “Stu” skit comes a few months after Eminem celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP with new merch for fans and the release of his “Stan” and “The Real Slim Shady” video remastered in HD

You can watch the “Stan” parody in the video above.