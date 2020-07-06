Pharrell if officially linking up with Netflix for a new docuseries. The singer is the mastermind behind the upcoming series, Voices Of Fire, which will take an unscripted look at the rich community of gospel singers in his Virginia Beach hometown.

The new docuseries will center around Pharrell’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, who is a well-respected musician and singer in Virginia. Voices Of Fire will follow Bishop Williams and a core team of influential gospel leaders as they seek out a group of the area’s most talented voices. Throughout the series, Bishop Williams and his fellow musicians aim to build an inspiring team of singers by finding those with diverse backstories of all ages and ethnicities.

Pharrell will serve as the Voices Of Fire executive producer through his media company, I Am Other. Along with working behind-the-scenes Pharrell will also briefly appear in front of the camera to assist his uncle’s search for talent. According to Variety, those close to Pharrell say the project inspires and is “just what we need right now.”

Pharrell announced Voices Of Fire Sunday alongside Bishop Williams. The announcement arrived during their digital appearance at this year’s Essence Festival as they discussed the intersection of art and faith.