Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst, And Soccer Mommy Covered Sheryl Crow In A Moment Of Indie Rock Triumph

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Phoebe Bridgers and Soccer Mommy sold out both of their shows at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn this week, which is not surprising in the least. Bridgers’ 2017 album Stranger in the Alps was met with critical acclaim and her opener, the ever-so-buzzy Nashville-based project Soccer Mommy AKA Sophie Allison, is about to blow up with the release of her forthcoming LP, Clean.

As if the bill wasn’t already perfect, Bridgers surprised audiences by bringing out Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst, who sang his part on “Would You Rather.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, Bridgers ended her set with a rousing cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy,” bringing Oberst and Allison back to the stage to sing with her. It’s a literal indie rock dream come true, don’t you even dare deny it.

Soccer Mommy’s Clean is getting released next week on March 2 via Fat Possum. If you haven’t yet, listen to her stellar singles “Your Dog” and “Cool.” As an added bonus, the entire record is currently streaming on NPR. Trust us, you’re not going to want to sleep on this record.

Watch the trio perform “If It Makes You Happy” above.

Around The Web

TAGSconor oberstcoversIf It Makes You HappyPhoebe BridgersSheryl CrowSoccer Mommy

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP