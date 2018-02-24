Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phoebe Bridgers and Soccer Mommy sold out both of their shows at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn this week, which is not surprising in the least. Bridgers’ 2017 album Stranger in the Alps was met with critical acclaim and her opener, the ever-so-buzzy Nashville-based project Soccer Mommy AKA Sophie Allison, is about to blow up with the release of her forthcoming LP, Clean.

As if the bill wasn’t already perfect, Bridgers surprised audiences by bringing out Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst, who sang his part on “Would You Rather.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, Bridgers ended her set with a rousing cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy,” bringing Oberst and Allison back to the stage to sing with her. It’s a literal indie rock dream come true, don’t you even dare deny it.

Soccer Mommy’s Clean is getting released next week on March 2 via Fat Possum. If you haven’t yet, listen to her stellar singles “Your Dog” and “Cool.” As an added bonus, the entire record is currently streaming on NPR. Trust us, you’re not going to want to sleep on this record.

Watch the trio perform “If It Makes You Happy” above.