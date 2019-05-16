Phosphorescent Shares His Meditative New ‘C’est La Vie No. 2’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phosphorescent (aka Matthew Houck) has promoted his latest album, C’est La Vie, a good amount since releasing it back in October, like when he stopped by SiriusXM to cover Radiohead, or when he brought “New Birth In New England” to The Late Late Show. Surprisingly, though, he hasn’t released a music video for any of the album’s songs. Until today, that is: Phosphorescent just shared a new video for album title track “C’est La Vie No. 2.”

The video, directed by Jordan Halland, stays focused solely on Houck as he navigates New Orleans at night and walks through sunrises at the Caribbean Sea. It’s an aesthetic clip, and one that effectively matches the song’s serene nature.

Houck previously told Uproxx that “C’est La Vie No. 2” is the song that helped form the rest of the album, “I had gotten started on some of these songs. A verse here, a verse there. Specifically the title track ‘C’est La Vie’ was the quickest one to pop together, and then it sort of retroactively allowed me to finish other songs where I just didn’t quite know what they were. Something crucial was missing from several of them, and then ‘C’est La Vie’ made it clear as to what the whole thing was, and thereby opened up what to do on each song.”

Watch the video for “C’est La Vie No. 2” above, and revisit our interview with Phosphorescent here.