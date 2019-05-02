Elisabeth Fuchsia

Boston cult-rockers Pile are gearing up for a much-anticipated return this week with their seventh full-length album Green And Gray. It’s a record that sees the band poised to win over the masses with their gritty, intimate sound that feels unlike most anything else being released right now.

Frontman Rick Maguire described it simply as “noisy rock” in our latest Indie Mixtape 20 interview, but there are clearly intricacies and impressive hooks throughout Green And Gray that show the band is undoubtedly onto something special, with each song aiming to please their longtime fans while winning over new ones. This is no easy feat in a climate that’s less welcoming than ever to guitar noise, but none of that has slowed Pile down in the least.

In anticipation of the album’s release, the band has unleashed an early stream of Green And Gray on Bandcamp, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the underground world of Pile and experience the new album in all its glory, so if you’re a diehard fan — or if you’re just learning about Pile’s fascinating take on rock — you can stream Green And Gray below.

Green And Gray is out 5/3 on Exploding In Sound Records. If you like what you hear, you can pre-order it the special-edition gatefold vinyl here.