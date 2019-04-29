Indie Mixtape 20: Pile Is Ready To Win Over The Masses

Elisabeth Fuchsia

In the DIY indie rock community, Pile is a band that is always on the tip of everyone’s tongue — it feels like you can never go to a show and not hear someone talking about the latest Pile performance, or the new Pile album, or, most often, “Rick From Pile.”

They have a cult-like following, which makes sense, given that the band’s seventh (!!) full-length album is set to drop on 5/3, which is sure to simultaneously reward longtime fans and win over new ones. In anticipation of the new album Green And Grey, Rick Maguire, perhaps best known as Rick From Pile, sat down for the latest installment of the Indie Mixtape 20.